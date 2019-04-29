|
|
MCCAULEY Merle of Gerringong, formerly of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 27, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lynette (dec), Vicky & John, Sharon, Deidre (dec), Tim, Michael. Adored Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Merle will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 Years
In God's Care
Relatives and friends of Merle are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday May 2, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2019