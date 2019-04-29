Home
Merle MCCAULEY


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Merle MCCAULEY Notice
MCCAULEY Merle of Gerringong, formerly of Albion Park



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 27, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lynette (dec), Vicky & John, Sharon, Deidre (dec), Tim, Michael. Adored Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Merle will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

In God's Care



Relatives and friends of Merle are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday May 2, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2019
