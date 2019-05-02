Home
More Obituaries for Menka MARKOVSKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Menka MARKOVSKA

Notice Condolences

Menka MARKOVSKA Notice
MARKOVSKA, Menka of Port Kembla.



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 29, 2019. Loved and loving wife of Kiro. Loving mother and mother in law of Lube and Meri. Much loved Baba of her grandchildren Joshua and Lukas. Menka will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 75 Years

Lives on in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong TODAY, Thursday May 2, 2019 at 5pm.



Menka's funeral service will be held in, St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Friday May 3, 2019 at 10:30am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2019
