|
|
COWAN Melissa of Wollongong
Passed away after a hard fought battle for the last eight years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Craig. Loved Mother of Kyle, Daniel, Alex and Eliza. Cherished Daughter & Daughter-in-law of Sandra & Chris, Ellen & Andrew. Adored Aunty and Sister-in-law.
Aged 47 Years
Now At Peace
Never To Be Forgotten
Relatives and friends of Melissa are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 20th March, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.
In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Palliative Care would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019