Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa COWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa COWAN

Notice Condolences

Melissa COWAN Notice
COWAN Melissa of Wollongong



Passed away after a hard fought battle for the last eight years.



Dearly beloved Wife of Craig. Loved Mother of Kyle, Daniel, Alex and Eliza. Cherished Daughter & Daughter-in-law of Sandra & Chris, Ellen & Andrew. Adored Aunty and Sister-in-law.



Aged 47 Years



Now At Peace

Never To Be Forgotten





Relatives and friends of Melissa are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 20th March, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.



In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Palliative Care would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.