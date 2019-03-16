Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Ann DUNN

Notice Condolences

Melissa Ann DUNN Notice
DUNN Melissa Ann Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on March 11, 2019. Melissa was a much loved mum, daughter, grand daughter, sister, and friend to many who will be sadly missed.



Fly high baby girl



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Melissa to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday March 18, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Starlight Foundation would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.