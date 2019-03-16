|
DUNN Melissa Ann Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on March 11, 2019. Melissa was a much loved mum, daughter, grand daughter, sister, and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
Fly high baby girl
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Melissa to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday March 18, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Starlight Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019