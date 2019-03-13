Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Maxwell John WRIGHT


1937 - 2019
Maxwell John WRIGHT
WRIGHT (Max) Maxwell John Passed away surrounded by family on the 8th March, 2019. Late of Tarrawanna formerly of Berkeley. Beloved Husband of Dawn. Cherished Father & Father in law of Debbie & Paul, Kim & Paul and Jeff. Loving Poppa of his 9 Grandchildren & 12 Great Grandchildren. Max will be sadly missed by his extended family & friends.

Aged 81 Years

Dancing Through Eternity Together



Family have requested that you dress in Navy or shades of Blue for the service.



Relatives & friends of Max are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 15th March, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Parkinsons Research. A donation box will be at the Chapel door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019
