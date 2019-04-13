Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice HARDING

Notice Condolences

Maurice HARDING Notice
HARDING Maurice Formerly of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully at Marco Polo Unanderra on April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia. Much loved father and father in law of Michael and Rhonda, Julie and Gary. Cherished Poppy of Latoya and Andrew, Chelsea and Scott and special Great Poppy to Amaya. Maurice will be sadly missed by his loving family.



Aged 95 Years



Reunited with his Sylvia.

Our memories of them will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maurice's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday April 15, 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.