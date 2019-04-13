|
HARDING Maurice Formerly of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully at Marco Polo Unanderra on April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia. Much loved father and father in law of Michael and Rhonda, Julie and Gary. Cherished Poppy of Latoya and Andrew, Chelsea and Scott and special Great Poppy to Amaya. Maurice will be sadly missed by his loving family.
Aged 95 Years
Reunited with his Sylvia.
Our memories of them will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maurice's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday April 15, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019