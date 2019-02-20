Home
GRANT MAUREEN Passed away suddenly on February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Lindsay. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Parnee and Craig, Shane and Yvonne. Cherished Nan of Milla, Talon, Anissa, Jake and her great grandchildren. Much loved daughter of Sydney Chilby and Evelyn. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in South West Rocks.



Aged 75 Years

'Love you, miss you'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maureen's memorial service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday February 22, 2019 at2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
