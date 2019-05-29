Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
BAREA Mateo Passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2019. Beloved Husband of Francisca. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Maria & Martin Thomas and Tony. Adored Abuelo of Curtis and Ryan. Mateo will be greatly missed by all his family and friends both in Australia and Spain.



Aged 81 Years



Relatives and friends of Mateo are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday June 3rd, 2019 commencing at 12pm.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers

to Alzheimers Australia, a box will be located

at the Chapel for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019
