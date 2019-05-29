|
|
BAREA Mateo Passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2019. Beloved Husband of Francisca. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Maria & Martin Thomas and Tony. Adored Abuelo of Curtis and Ryan. Mateo will be greatly missed by all his family and friends both in Australia and Spain.
Aged 81 Years
Relatives and friends of Mateo are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday June 3rd, 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to Alzheimers Australia, a box will be located
at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019