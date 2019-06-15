|
|
FOURTER Mary Kathleen "Mollie" 27.10.1931 - 09.06.2019
Resident of William Beach Gardens - Formerly of Dapto
Dearly Beloved Wife of Pat (dec) and Beloved Friend of Mick (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Maria, Philomena, Eric and Gary & Julie. Cherished and Precious Grandma of Dennis, Cassandra and Peter and Great Grandma of Amelia Rose. Adored Sister, Sister-In-Law, Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Aged 87 Years 7 Months 13 Days
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for MOLLIE to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 18th June 2019, commencing at 12 noon. The interment will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto commencing at 2.00pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019