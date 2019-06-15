Home
Mary Kathleen "Mollie" FOURTER


1931 - 2019
Mary Kathleen "Mollie" FOURTER
FOURTER Mary Kathleen "Mollie" 27.10.1931 - 09.06.2019

Resident of William Beach Gardens - Formerly of Dapto



Dearly Beloved Wife of Pat (dec) and Beloved Friend of Mick (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Maria, Philomena, Eric and Gary & Julie. Cherished and Precious Grandma of Dennis, Cassandra and Peter and Great Grandma of Amelia Rose. Adored Sister, Sister-In-Law, Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



Aged 87 Years 7 Months 13 Days

Forever In Our Hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for MOLLIE to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 18th June 2019, commencing at 12 noon. The interment will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto commencing at 2.00pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
