TRELEAVEN Mary Jane Passed away peacefully on 15th June, 2019. Late of Warilla. Loving Wife of Trevor (dec). Cherished Mum of Stephen, Gary and Glenn. Admired Nan to Kieran. Mary will be sadly missed by her Brothers & Sisters Shirley, Carol, Barbara, Harry and Gary and her extended family and friends.



Aged 80 Years

We have so many happy memories

You will be forever in our hearts



Relatives & friends of Mary are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 21st June, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019
