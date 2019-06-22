DIMECH Mary of Marco Polo Unanderra,



formerly of Lake Heights.







She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Massi. Dearly loved mother of Frances, Carmen, Joyce, David, and their families. Loved sister of John. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.







Aged 84 Years



God has you in His keeping,



we have you in our hearts







Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 6pm.







Mary's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 12pm, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.







In lieu of flowers, donations to Wollongong Hospital Palliative Care would be appreciated.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary