BAANER (nee Quealy) Mary Died peacefully on 27th May, 2019 in Wollongong Hospital. Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Ruth & Michael, Paul & Stephanie and Richard & Sharon. Loving and dearly loved nana of Nicholas, Phillip, Ben, Marcus, Jesse, Maree and Thomas.



Aged 86 Years



Relatives and friends of Mary and her family are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St John's Catholic Church, 24 Jerematta Street, Dapto on Thursday 6th June, 2019 commencing at 12pm. The burial will take place the following day, Friday 7th June, 2019 at midday in the Little Hartley Cemetery, Hartley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019
