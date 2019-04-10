Vanda Aquilina Maruca (Paola) 03/09/1948- 10/04/2018 It's been 1 year already and we all miss you so much that words cannot describe. If only we could have kept you for a little longer. We take some comfort that you are now in peace & free of pain. We know a smile we would love to see A loving face so happy & dear We know a hand we would love to hold A voice we long to hear We know a heart thoughtful and true We know them all, because we all loved you A loving wife to Antonio, a cherished mother, daughter, sister, Nonna & friend. Our memories of you will live on in us forever







Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary