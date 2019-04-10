Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Maruca VANDA AQUILINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maruca VANDA AQUILINA

In Memoriam Condolences

Maruca VANDA AQUILINA In Memoriam
Vanda Aquilina Maruca (Paola) 03/09/1948- 10/04/2018 It's been 1 year already and we all miss you so much that words cannot describe. If only we could have kept you for a little longer. We take some comfort that you are now in peace & free of pain. We know a smile we would love to see A loving face so happy & dear We know a hand we would love to hold A voice we long to hear We know a heart thoughtful and true We know them all, because we all loved you A loving wife to Antonio, a cherished mother, daughter, sister, Nonna & friend. Our memories of you will live on in us forever



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.