GRONAU Martin of Warilla



Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Hanna. Dearly loved father and father in law of Rainer and Jan, Martina. Loving Opa of his grandchildren Jayde, Jett, Hannah, Sarah, Beau. Martin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Martin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 3, 2019
