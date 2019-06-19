|
FOXTON Marlene of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Ken. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Stephen and Michelle, Annette and Tom. Much loved and cherished Nan of Casey and Marc, Corey and Jaymie-Lee, Connor, Ella. Marlene will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 64Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Palliative Care would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019