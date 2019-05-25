|
WHEELER Mark of Warilla formerly of Windang
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday May 22, 2019. Husband of Maureen. Loving father of Tracey, Brett. Adored Grandad of Amanda, Christopher, Isaac, April, Abby-Rose, Rachael, Madison and grandad of his 6 great grandchildren. Mark will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 77Years
A life well lived.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mark's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019