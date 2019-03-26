Home
Marion MERRIFIELD


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Marion MERRIFIELD Notice
MERRIFIELD (nee Walker) Marion of Windang



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the 22nd of March, 2019. Beloved wife of David and adored mother, grandmother and great grandmother of Andrew, Mark, Katherine and their families.



Aged 84 Years

In God's Care



Family and friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Marion's life at the Shellharbour Village Uniting Church, 53 Mary Street, Shellharbour Village on Thursday the 28th of March, 2019 commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Illawarra Cancer Carers and Ovarian Cancer Australia would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Church door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019
