FRANCIS Marion 'nee Irving'
of Mount Warrigal, formerly of Moruya
Passed away peacefully February 16, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Stuart. Dearly loved mother and mother in law. Much Loved Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister to her sisters. Marion will be sadly missed by her loving family.
Aged 76 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Marion's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday February 22nd 2019 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019