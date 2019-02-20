Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Marion FRANCIS


1938 - 2019
Marion FRANCIS
FRANCIS Marion 'nee Irving'

of Mount Warrigal, formerly of Moruya



Passed away peacefully February 16, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Stuart. Dearly loved mother and mother in law. Much Loved Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister to her sisters. Marion will be sadly missed by her loving family.



Aged 76 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Marion's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday February 22nd 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
