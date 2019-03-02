|
STAMATOPOULOS Marina of Gwynneville Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27TH February surrounded by her family. Aged 88 years. Beloved mother of Frosso. Adored by grandchildren Sophie, Mary-Anne, Peter, Tony & Irene and great grandchildren Lucas, Christian, Ariana & Gabriella. The Funeral Service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross, 18 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Monday 4TH March 2019 at 11am. The family invites you to join them after the service to celebrate the life of Marina at The Lagoon Restaurant, Wollongong at 1pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 2, 2019