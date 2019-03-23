|
|
THIRTLE Marie Theresa of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of John Thirtle and the late Cyril Anderson. Dearly loved mother and mother in law. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Aged 90 Years
God has you in his keeping, we have you forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019