|
|
FETTELL Marie Dawn of Hillside formerly of Nth Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bruce. Loving mother and mother inlaw to Gayle and Kevin Love, Greg and Kelly. Much loved Grandma to Jaclyn, Kristen, Kurtis, Shaye, Clayton, Paige, Mason. Great grandmother to her 8 great grandchildren. Much loved sister to Tom, Nancy, and Pat (all Dec).
Aged 87 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 13 to June 15, 2019