|
|
CORDIN MARIE CATHERINE of Albion Park Rail
formerly of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sidney. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Maureen and Ron (dec), Ronda and Kevin (dec), Jeanette and Sam, Chris and Nick, Michael and Brenda. Loving Nan of her 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 96 Years
No one can replace
Marie's funeral service will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road Albion Park on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 11:30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019