ZUZIC Maria Passed away peacefully on March 26th, 2019. Formerly of Shellharbour. Devoted Wife of the late Anton Zuzic. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of John & Liana, Tony & Noelene. Cherished Nan of Ben, Natalie, Marissa, Douglas, Nicholas and Great Grandmother of Bally, Milla, Cruiz, Saxon, Max and Elka.



Aged 89 Years

At Eternal Peace



Relatives and friends of Maria are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Tuesday April 2nd, 2019 commencing at 10am. At conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for Burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
