Maria ZAWADZKI


1921 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Maria ZAWADZKI Notice
ZAWADZKI Maria Passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 8th, 2019. Loved Wife of the late Anthony. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Alex & Norm (dec), Roman & Tomoka, Krysia and Helen. Cherished Grandmother of Sarah, Robert, Wayne, Kim, Acacia and Great Grandmother of Angelique, Noah and Luka.



Aged 98 Years

In God's Care



Relatives and friends of Maria are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Jerematta Street, Dapto on Tuesday March 19th, 2019 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019
