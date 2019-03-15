|
|
ZAWADZKI Maria Passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 8th, 2019. Loved Wife of the late Anthony. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Alex & Norm (dec), Roman & Tomoka, Krysia and Helen. Cherished Grandmother of Sarah, Robert, Wayne, Kim, Acacia and Great Grandmother of Angelique, Noah and Luka.
Aged 98 Years
In God's Care
Relatives and friends of Maria are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Jerematta Street, Dapto on Tuesday March 19th, 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019