NOBREGA Maria Lurdes of Unanderra.
She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Loving mother and mother in law of Luis and Marlene, Elsa and Fernando, Ana and Mario. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 92 Years
Forever in our hearts
Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Monday 24 June, 2019 at 6pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 22, 2019