|
|
TUMMERS (nee Houben) Maria Hendrika (Ria) Formerly of Bulli
Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Herman. Loving mother of John (dec), Jessie, Hennie, Herman (dec), Marianne (dec), Rene, Theo (dec) and their families. Much loved Oma of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Ria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Holland.
Aged 92 Years
Reunited with her loving husband and family
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ria's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 12noon. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019