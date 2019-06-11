Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria GIANNINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria GIANNINI

Notice Condolences

Maria GIANNINI Notice
GIANNINI Maria of West Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Giovanni. Loving mother to Antonio (dec). Mother in law to Maryanne. Much loved Nonna to John and Melissa, Carmel. Bis Nonna to Vivianne. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 87 Years

Forever in our Hearts

Rest in Peace



Requiem Mass for the Repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated at The Sacred Heart Chapel, 28 Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday June 14, 2019 at 12noon. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent De Paul Society would be appreciated.



Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 6 pm.



Maria's family would like to thank all their family and friends for their support at this sad time.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.