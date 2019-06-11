GIANNINI Maria of West Wollongong







Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Giovanni. Loving mother to Antonio (dec). Mother in law to Maryanne. Much loved Nonna to John and Melissa, Carmel. Bis Nonna to Vivianne. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.







Aged 87 Years



Forever in our Hearts



Rest in Peace







Requiem Mass for the Repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated at The Sacred Heart Chapel, 28 Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday June 14, 2019 at 12noon. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.







In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent De Paul Society would be appreciated.







Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 6 pm.







Maria's family would like to thank all their family and friends for their support at this sad time.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary