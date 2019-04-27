|
|
DANZO Maria of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Gelindo. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sonia, Ivan and Vanessa, John and Teresa. Much loved Nonna of Isaac, Luca. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 81 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
In God's Care
Requiem Mass for the repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated in The Sacred Heart Chapel, 28 Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday May 3, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019