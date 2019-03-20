Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
DA LIO Maria

Passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vitale. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Vivienne and Jeff, and Robert, Sylvia. Cherished Nonna of Tarnia, Isabella, Belinda, Michael, Lauren, Ethan, Aiden and Bis Nonna of Cleo, Raine. Maria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 91 Years

Forever in our hearts





Requiem Mass for the repose of Maria's soul will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church, College Avenue Shellharbour City Centre on Friday March 22, 2019 at 1130am.





In lieu of flowers donations to

Australian Diabetes Council would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
