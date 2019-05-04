|
|
DAGAMA Maria Batista Dearly beloved Wife of Joao (dec). Loving Mae and Mae-in-law of George & Lee, Rita & Joe, Grace, Anjos (dec), Joao Able (dec), Maria & Massimo, Lucy & George. Cherished Avo of Mathew, Natalie, Mark, Andrew & Tiffany, Jesse, Chloe, Daniel, Max, Alec, Nathan, Oberon & Austin.
'I love you'
Aged 84 Years
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria will be offered at the St Mary's Catholic Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley on Friday 10th May, 2019 commencing at 10am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Estia Health Figtree.
In memory of Maria please wear colours.
The Rosary will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 9th May 2019 commencing at 6:00pm. The family would like to sincerely thank Estia for the care provided over the last 9 years and the staff of C8 East Wing at Wollongong Hospital.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019