H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
BROWN (Née Browning) Margot Anne of Wollongong, formerly of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Barry. Loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Jenny, Philip, Sandra and Gary. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Margot will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

A life well lived

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margot's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday March 25, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019
