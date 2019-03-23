|
BROWN (Née Browning) Margot Anne of Wollongong, formerly of Thirroul
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Barry. Loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Jenny, Philip, Sandra and Gary. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Margot will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
A life well lived
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margot's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday March 25, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019