TOSSWILL MARGARET RUTH Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of John and Gail, Bruce and Kerry. Much loved Grandma and great mother of Amy, Kate, Robert, Michael, Jeremy and great Grandma of Prue, Imogen Jye, Holly, and Maisie. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92Years
Forever in our Hearts
Reunited with Paul
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019