Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ruth GUNN


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margaret Ruth GUNN Notice
GUNN Margaret Ruth Known as Ruth.

6th May 2019. Late of Wauchope. Formerly of Albion Park. Loving wife of Maurie. Much loved mother of Stephen, Susan, Tracey and Craig. Nana to her twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Aged 82 years

'She touched the heart of everyone she met and always had a smile on her face'



The Relatives and Friends of Ruth are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held Thursday 23rd May (today) in the Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.30am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.