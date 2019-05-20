|
GUNN Margaret Ruth Known as Ruth.
6th May 2019. Late of Wauchope. Formerly of Albion Park. Loving wife of Maurie. Much loved mother of Stephen, Susan, Tracey and Craig. Nana to her twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Aged 82 years
'She touched the heart of everyone she met and always had a smile on her face'
The Relatives and Friends of Ruth are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held Thursday 23rd May (today) in the Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 20, 2019