Margaret Nancarrow (Prior) 06/05/1931 - 11/05/2019 Of Darwin formerly of Dapto and Fairy Meadow Passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Loved wife of Arthur (Decd), Mother and Mother-In-Law of Carol, Mark (Decd) and Angela, Ian and Angel. Loving grandmother to Revelle, Troy, Bryce, Shireen and Sharon and her great grandchildren. Sister and Sister-In-Law of Alice and Ron Weston. A funeral service was held in Darwin and her ashes will be interred with her beloved Arthur at Dapto Lakeside Cemetery at a date to be advised.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019