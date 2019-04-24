Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MCCUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MCCUE

Notice Condolences

Margaret MCCUE Notice
MCCUE Margaret Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Sean, and Deirdre. Cherished aunt of Maria. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.



Requiem Mass for the repose of Margaret's soul will be celebrated in St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road Albion Park on Friday April 26, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.