|
|
MCCUE Margaret Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Sean, and Deirdre. Cherished aunt of Maria. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.
Requiem Mass for the repose of Margaret's soul will be celebrated in St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road Albion Park on Friday April 26, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019