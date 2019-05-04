Home
Margaret (Ma) MAYBERRY

Margaret (Ma) MAYBERRY Notice
MAYBERRY Margaret (Ma) of Gwynneville



Passed away suddenly at hospital on April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Keith. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Lisa, Adam and Alison, Luke and Laura. Much loved Ma of Callum, Zane, Savannah, Levi, Bree. Loving sister and sister in law of Lynnette and Rod, and Julie. Dearly loved by her nieces Rebekah and Kate. Ma will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 72 Years

No more pain at last

Forever loved



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Gipps Street Gwynneville on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019
