|
|
GALE (Mathias) Margaret Mary of Berkeley.
Passed away peacefully while sleeping on June 15 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Brian and Faye (dec), Cheryl and Phil, Lynette (dec), Ross, Sharon and Rob. Much loved Gran of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
Forever in our hearts
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019