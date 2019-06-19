Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary GALE

Notice Condolences

Margaret Mary GALE Notice
GALE (Mathias) Margaret Mary of Berkeley.



Passed away peacefully while sleeping on June 15 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Brian and Faye (dec), Cheryl and Phil, Lynette (dec), Ross, Sharon and Rob. Much loved Gran of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.

Aged 95 Years

Forever in our hearts



A private service will be held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.