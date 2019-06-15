|
|
CREWDSON (Nee Branney) Margaret Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 12th June, 2019. Loving Wife of Len (dec). Cherished Mum & Mother In Law of Michael (dec) & Steff, Carol & Peter, Pamela and Diane & Michael. Adored Nanna to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and many close friends.
Aged 89 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Prayer Service for Margaret will be offered at the St Mary's Catholic Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley on Monday 17th June, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Projects in East Timor. A donation box will be at the Church door.
Family & friends are invited after the burial to attend Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange for refreshments.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019