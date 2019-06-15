Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CREWDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret CREWDSON


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margaret CREWDSON Notice
CREWDSON (Nee Branney) Margaret Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 12th June, 2019. Loving Wife of Len (dec). Cherished Mum & Mother In Law of Michael (dec) & Steff, Carol & Peter, Pamela and Diane & Michael. Adored Nanna to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and many close friends.



Aged 89 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Prayer Service for Margaret will be offered at the St Mary's Catholic Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley on Monday 17th June, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Projects in East Timor. A donation box will be at the Church door.



Family & friends are invited after the burial to attend Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange for refreshments.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.