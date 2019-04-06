|
|
STEWART (CADY) MARGARET BETTY Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Adored Mother and Mother in Law to John & Janet, Barry & Narelle, Noeline & Joe, Narelle & Nick. Cherished Nanna and Great Nanna.
'I'll Be Right'
Relatives and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday April 8th 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019