|
|
AGOSTINI Margaret Of Koonawarra
Passed away after a courageous battle on
16th April, 2019.
Dearly beloved Wife of Vic. Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Richard & Lee-anne, Sharon & Jason. Treasured Nan of Ryan, Lilli, Mollie, Lauren and Jack.
Margaret will be missed by all her
family and many dear friends.
Aged 72 Years
Finally At Peace
Relatives and friends of Margaret are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 26th April, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. Following refreshment's the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Port Kembla Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.
Margaret's family would like to thank the wonderful & caring staff at the Port Kembla Palliative Care Unit.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019