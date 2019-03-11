|
DAY Malcolm of Keiraville
Passed away peacefully on March 6 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peg) Loving father and father in law of Pauline and Dudley, Barbara and David. Much loved Poppa of Rowena, Leanne, Graeme and Great Poppa to Louisa, Nathan, Charly, Yulia and Rhys.
Aged 96 Years
Fondly remembered and will be greatly
missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Malcolm's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday 14 March 2019 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Asthma Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2019