KING (nee Day) Mae Heslin Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on June 13th, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Robert. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Garry & Lynette, Robyn & Godwin. Adored Nana Mae to her 6 Grand Daughters and 12 Great Grandchildren. Loved Sister of Frances, Marie (both dec), Joan and Marcelline (dec). A beautiful lady who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Aged 96 Years
In God's Care
Relatives and friends of Mae are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley on Wednesday June 19th, 2019 commencing at 12pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to St Mary's Catholic Church, a box will be located at the Church.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019