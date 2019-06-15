Home
Mae Heslin KING


1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Mae Heslin KING Notice
KING (nee Day) Mae Heslin Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on June 13th, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Robert. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Garry & Lynette, Robyn & Godwin. Adored Nana Mae to her 6 Grand Daughters and 12 Great Grandchildren. Loved Sister of Frances, Marie (both dec), Joan and Marcelline (dec). A beautiful lady who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.



Aged 96 Years

In God's Care



Relatives and friends of Mae are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley on Wednesday June 19th, 2019 commencing at 12pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to St Mary's Catholic Church, a box will be located at the Church.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
