Lyniece Beatrice PETERSEN

PETERSEN Lyniece Beatrice Dearly beloved wife of Peter (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Susanne & Len, Mark & Sue, Kelly & Mick, Nicole & David. Loving nan and great nan to all of her grandchildren. Loving sister to Joe (dec), Marlane, John and Will, their partners and aunty to their families.



Aged 72 Years



The relatives and friends of Lyniece are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 21st June, 2019 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
