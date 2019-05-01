Home
Lucy Alicia BUNT

BUNT Lucy Alicia

of Albion Park Rail



Taken from us suddenly on April 15, 2019. Cherished mother of Kerry and Rick, Chris and Lee-Ann, Lynnette and Brian. Beloved Nanna Lucy. Dearly loved and forever missed partner of Greg Shepherd. Loved sister of Bill.



Aged 78 Years

Rest in Peace

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lucy's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday May 3, 2019 at 12 noon



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2019
