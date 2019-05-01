|
|
BUNT Lucy Alicia
of Albion Park Rail
Taken from us suddenly on April 15, 2019. Cherished mother of Kerry and Rick, Chris and Lee-Ann, Lynnette and Brian. Beloved Nanna Lucy. Dearly loved and forever missed partner of Greg Shepherd. Loved sister of Bill.
Aged 78 Years
Rest in Peace
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lucy's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday May 3, 2019 at 12 noon
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2019