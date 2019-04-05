|
|
SULLIVAN Lorraine 'Lor' of Fairy Meadow formerly of Croydon Park
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 2, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Wendy, Kerrie and Bernie. Adored Nanna of Jarrod, Alex, Kieren, Ben. Lor will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 Years
Sadly missed
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lor's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 5, 2019