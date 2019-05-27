|
|
MCKAY (Palmer) Lorraine Ann 26.07.1944 - 24.05.2019
Late of Figtree
Loving Wife of Jock (dec). Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Glen & Cathy, De'arne & John. Cherished Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister and Aunt.
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for LORRAINE to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 30th May 2019, commencing at 9.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 27, 2019