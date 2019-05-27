Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Lorraine Ann MCKAY


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lorraine Ann MCKAY Notice
MCKAY (Palmer) Lorraine Ann 26.07.1944 - 24.05.2019

Late of Figtree



Loving Wife of Jock (dec). Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Glen & Cathy, De'arne & John. Cherished Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister and Aunt.



Forever In Our Hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for LORRAINE to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 30th May 2019, commencing at 9.30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 27, 2019
