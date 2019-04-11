Home
PEARDON Lorna Passed away peacefully on 7th April, 2019. Loving Wife of Larry. Much loved Mother of Leah, Pat and Josh. Nan to Zaiden and Ayla.



So reassuring, so powerful, so strong

Faced with adversity, you still smiled every day

Your determination will inspire us ever long

Your spirit will be with us forever,

'It'll all be okay'



Family and friends of Lorna are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 15th April, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. In Lieu of flowers donations are invited to Port Kembla Palliative Care. At the families request please wear colourful clothing.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
