MCEWAN Lorna
of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Laurie (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Colleen and David, Kathleen and Arthur, Gregory (dec), Ian (dec) and Dale, Stephen and Mandy. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Mark, Paul, David, Timothy, Matthew, Leigh, Connor, Maxine and great grandchildren Lachlan, Patrick, Darcy. Lorna will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
A special person
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lorna's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019