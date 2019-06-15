Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for LJUBO LONCAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LJUBO LONCAR


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
LJUBO LONCAR Notice
LONCAR LJUBO 26/11/1934 - 09/06/2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved Husband of Ljubica. Much loved Father of Tomislav and Milica and Father-in-law of Sadie and Danny. Dearly beloved Dida (grandfather) of Ivy and Lewis. Ljubo will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and many dear friends both in Australia and Croatia.



Aged 84 Years

Always Loved



Family and friends of Ljubo are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, 7 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Tuesday June 18th, 2019 commencing at 11am. At conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.



The Rosary will be recited in the Church, prior

to the Mass, commencing at 10.30am.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.