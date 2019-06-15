|
|
LONCAR LJUBO 26/11/1934 - 09/06/2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved Husband of Ljubica. Much loved Father of Tomislav and Milica and Father-in-law of Sadie and Danny. Dearly beloved Dida (grandfather) of Ivy and Lewis. Ljubo will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and many dear friends both in Australia and Croatia.
Aged 84 Years
Always Loved
Family and friends of Ljubo are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, 7 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Tuesday June 18th, 2019 commencing at 11am. At conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.
The Rosary will be recited in the Church, prior
to the Mass, commencing at 10.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019