PETLIKOVSKA Ljubica 'Luba' of Lake Heights
Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vangel. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mile (dec), Ruza, Draga and Pande. Much loved and devoted baba of Julijana, Steve, Chris, Diana, Suzana, George, Mende and Mariana. Adored great grandmother of Sebastian, Jacob, Caitlin, Deacon, Marcus, Alyssa and Peter. Luba will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 87 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Luba's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10am, to be followed by burial in Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 6pm.
